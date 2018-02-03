CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Organizers say a new clock tower at a western Indiana courthouse should be in place by the middle of June.

The old clock tower at the Montgomery County courthouse in Crawfordsville was removed more than 70 years ago. The (Crawfordsville) Journal Review says the Clock Tower Committee has raised nearly $460,000 over the past 22 years for the project.

Committee member Sandy Lofland-Brown says the group has continued to raise money while interior courthouse work is underway. She says $52,000 is still needed to ensure county money isn’t used to finish the job.

The new tower will have four clock faces that will be 5-feet in diameter. The old tower was removed in 1941 after a worker found it was leaning.

