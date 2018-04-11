BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have filed new charges against a self-described Russian sex guru and a woman who claims to have evidence of Russian ties to U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

The woman, Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, has attracted widespread attention for claiming to have recordings of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a crony of President Vladimir Putin, discussing interference in the U.S. election. She is being held in an immigration detention center and has pleaded not to be expelled to Russia.

Police in Pattaya, where the two were arrested with eight others for holding a sex training course, confirmed Wednesday that additional arrest warrants have been issued for soliciting, with a maximum prison term of 10 years, and conspiracy, with a maximum penalty of seven years.