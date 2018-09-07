TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho students in kindergarten through third grade are gearing up to take a new reading test that’s designed to feel like a computer game.

The Times-News reported Friday that the Istation’s Indicators of Progress Early Reading test is replacing the old Idaho Reading Indicator.

The computer-based test will roll out statewide this fall, but some schools piloted the new test last school year.

Studies show that students who aren’t reading at grade level by third grade are more likely to struggle in middle school and high school.

Teresa Jones, elementary programs director for the Twin Falls School District, says before fourth grade, students are learning to read.

By fourth grade, they should be reading to learn.

The new test measures performance in six areas of literacy while the old test only measures reading speed.

