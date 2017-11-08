BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Teenagers in Burlington, Vermont, will have a new place to stay during the winter with the opening of a temporary youth shelter for ages 18 through 24.

The shelter is inside the parish hall of Saint Joseph’s Co-Cathedral. WCAX-TV reports the 10-bed shelter will run on donations and will stay open until March.

Spectrum Supported Housing Manager Will Towne says the goal is to get people off the street as many permanent shelters in Burlington are consistently full. Towne says it may also help wait lists at other shelters.

Towne says people can stay as long as they want at the shelter. It opens at 6 p.m. every day and closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com