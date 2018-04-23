SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A television series about a teenager who notices strange things in her new foster home will be filmed in northern New Mexico.

“The Unsetttling” starts filming later this month in Santa Fe and Lamy. It’s produced by AwesomenessTV.

The series stars Holly Taylor, Tequan Richmond and An-Li Bogan under the direction of Chris Grismer.

The main character is a 16-year-old girl named Becca who can’t identify the source of the strange activity.

The series is expected to employ 60 crew members, 10 actors and dozens for background talent in New Mexico.