ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor was fighting for his life in an ambulance after a rollover crash when he asked his friend to hold his hand. Tudor didn’t realize that Kevin Marshall already was.

Marshall, a Hazelwood firefighter, had pulled Tudor from the wreckage. He realized his friend was paralyzed from a spinal cord injury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tudor underwent a surgery Thursday that could help restore some independence. Tudor has no control of his body from the chest down since the 2016 accident.

Washington University neurosurgeons are pioneers of the new surgery. Tudor’s operation on Thursday was the first of what could be up to four procedures. It could be two years before he knows whether the procedures restored some function to his hands.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com