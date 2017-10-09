OSMOND, Neb. (AP) — A new store is being built to serve a northeast Nebraska community that lost its local grocery to fire.

Owner James Bessmer told the Norfolk Daily News that community support helped him make a decision to reopen in downtown Osmond.

Nobody was in Tiger Town Food & Floral Center when flames erupted July 9 in the three-story brick structure. State investigators ultimately determined that the fire originated in the meat department and attributed it to old wiring.

