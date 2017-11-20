SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A newly created state office is hoping to take Oregon’s recreational economy from good to great.

The Statesman Journal reports the Office of Outdoors Recreation was created by the state lawmakers last legislative session in response to the decline in the percentage of Oregonians who take part in outdoor recreation.

Chris Havel with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the new office will begin by focusing on improving access and participation to outdoor recreation and the stewardships and sustainability of resources.

Some have called the new office an unnecessary expense and doubt it will pay much attention to hunting, fishing and motorized recreation.

The state is still in process of finding a director to lead the new unit.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com