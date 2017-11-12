BOSTON (AP) — The newest member of Massachusetts’ highest court is set to be ceremonially sworn in.

Hon. Scott Kafker will take the ceremonial oath of office on Tuesday to be sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Kafker took a private oath in August so he could begin hearing oral arguments with the other justices in September.

Before joining the seven-member court, Kafker was chief justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court from 2015 to 2017.

Kafker has also served as chief legal counsel for the Massachusetts Port Authority and deputy chief legal counsel to Gov. William Weld. He also taught state constitutional law at Boston College Law School until 2015.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to speak at Tuesday’s event.