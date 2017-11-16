AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say a new species of wasp has been discovered.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says University of Maine student Hillary Morin Peterson of Brunswick discovered the species while conducting work for her thesis in collaboration with the Maine Forest Service. The department announced the discovery on Thursday.
She named the wasp Ormocerus dirigoius (or-MOSS-er-us dee-ruh-GO-ee-us).
It is a small, non-stinging species of wasp. Peterson found it while doing research about the invasive winter moths that live in Maine.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
Peterson is now a graduate student at Pennsylvania State University. Her discovery of the new wasp species is documented in a paper that appeared last month in the Proceedings of the Entomological Society of Washington.