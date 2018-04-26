MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A political group related to the Alabama New South Coalition has endorsed Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The Alabama New South Alliance announced endorsements this week ahead of the June 5 primary.

The organization is backing Maddox over former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb and former state Rep. James Fields who are also running for governor in the Democratic primary.

The group endorsed Joseph Siegelman, the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman, in the Democratic primary for attorney general.

New South is one of two political organizations, with mostly African American members, that make sought after endorsements ahead of the Democratic primaries.

The Alabama Democratic Conference will make endorsements next month.

The groups traditionally conduct get-out-the vote efforts for candidates they endorse.