EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Phillips Exeter Academy says it has a new rooftop solar array that will save it more than $2 million in energy costs over the life of the system.
The ballasted rooftop array was recently installed on the academy’s new 84,500-square-foot field house by ReVision Energy.
The array consists of 1,552 solar panels. The academy says it will offset the majority of the athletic facility’s electric load.
The 535.44-kilowatt array will generate approximately 598,000 kilowatt hours of solar electricity annually. The average New Hampshire household uses 10,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH
- WSU Cougars now focus on healing after death of quarterback Tyler Hilinski
- Landslide watch: Can experts predict collapse at Washington’s Rattlesnake Ridge?
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers
The electricity produced by the array is enough to power 60 homes.