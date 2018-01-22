EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Phillips Exeter Academy says it has a new rooftop solar array that will save it more than $2 million in energy costs over the life of the system.

The ballasted rooftop array was recently installed on the academy’s new 84,500-square-foot field house by ReVision Energy.

The array consists of 1,552 solar panels. The academy says it will offset the majority of the athletic facility’s electric load.

The 535.44-kilowatt array will generate approximately 598,000 kilowatt hours of solar electricity annually. The average New Hampshire household uses 10,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

The electricity produced by the array is enough to power 60 homes.