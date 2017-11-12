SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Officials have purchased new software that will help police officers in the Nebraska Panhandle share information on cases, but it likely won’t be ready to use for more than a year.
KNEB reports that Scotts Bluff County Commissioners recently approved the $560,000 contract with a firm based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, called Zuercher Technologies.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says it will take time to determine what information to transfer over to the new system and to do that work at every law enforcement agency.
But Spencer says once the new system is in place it will make area law enforcement agencies more efficient.
___
Information from: KNEB-AM, http://www.kneb.com