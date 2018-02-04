LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lecture series dubbed “SciPop Talks” is kicking off again with a discussion about chocolate.

The series combines science and popular culture. It’s organized by the University of Nebraska, Doane College and the Nebraska Local Section of the American Chemical Society. Speakers give interactive 30-minute talks and then take questions.

All talks are at 7 p.m. in the Adele Hall Learning Commons in the Love Library North in Lincoln. They’re free and open to the public. Nebraska faculty will lead each presentation.

The talks are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 and 28, and March 7 and 14.

A schedule is available at http://unl.libguides.com/scipoptalks .