LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lecture series dubbed “SciPop Talks” is kicking off again with a discussion about chocolate.
The series combines science and popular culture. It’s organized by the University of Nebraska, Doane College and the Nebraska Local Section of the American Chemical Society. Speakers give interactive 30-minute talks and then take questions.
All talks are at 7 p.m. in the Adele Hall Learning Commons in the Love Library North in Lincoln. They’re free and open to the public. Nebraska faculty will lead each presentation.
The talks are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 and 28, and March 7 and 14.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
A schedule is available at http://unl.libguides.com/scipoptalks .