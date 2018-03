ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A new elementary in Rockford, Illinois will be named after the city’s first black public school teacher.

The Rockford Register Star reports the city’s school board on Tuesday night voted to name the city’s newest K-5 building after Constance Renick Lane. She was a teacher and administrator for more than 30 years when she retired in 1985. She died in 2000.

Construction began in the fall and the school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.