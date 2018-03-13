SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The new mayor of Santa Fe says the New Mexico city will remain a welcoming sanctuary under his leadership.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Mayor Alan Webber called for working toward an inclusive and fair future for Santa Fe during his inauguration speech Monday, sharing similar goals of his predecessor.

Webber takes over from former Mayor Javier Gonzales, who has advocated for so-called sanctuary cities.

Webber says the future of Santa Fe is one of “compassion and respect and sanctuary for every member of our community.”

Santa Fe voters elected the publishing entrepreneur last week in the state’s first election decided by ranked-choice voting. Webber prevailed as a newcomer to political office in a five-way race against a local school board member and three men on the city council.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com