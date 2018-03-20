CHICAGO (AP) — Changes in train safety systems will mean a major schedule change for one of the Chicago area’s busiest commuter rail lines.

Metra officials say Monday that the BNSF Line between Aurora and Chicago Union Station will be the first line to implement the Positive Train Control system, a federally mandated rail safety system. It automatically stops a train if an engineer exceeds the speed limit or fails to obey a signal.

The rail line’s schedule has been revised to take into account the extra time needed to initialize the safety system. Officials say it will take effect in June or July.

The safety system will be used on all BNSF trains by the end of this year. Metra will add the system to all of its trains by 2020.