IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials have released new rules to deal with crowding on the popular South Fork of the Snake River in eastern Idaho.
The section of the river is known as one of the country’s best trout fishery.
The Post Register reported Thursday that the new rules by the Bureau of Land Management target money-making ventures and large-group outings, especially during prime fishing season.
BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Monica Zimmerman says they are not going to start requiring individuals get permits.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
She says they have been working on the new rules for a decade.
They will go into effect in 2019 to give the BLM time to work out administrative details.
Zimmerman says they are also looking to implement a reservation system for designated sites along the South Fork.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com