DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has approved new rules regarding underage people in casinos.
One would require casinos to prominently display signs at entrances and on gambling machines notifying people that they must be 21 years old to gamble. The other requires casinos to ban people under 21 from loitering in a casino or being present at a gambling table or machine.
The rules now go to the Legislative Interim Rules Committee for consideration on April 9. If they’re approved there, they take effect 20 days later
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the move comes in the wake of $75,000 in fines levied against Cadillac Jack’s in Deadwood for three August incidents involving underage gamblers.
Gambling commission attorney Mike Shaw says, “you can’t let the casino be your baby-sitter.”
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com