DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and inventor Dean Kamen have announced a new robotics competition exclusively for New Hampshire kids that could earn them a free semester of college tuition.
The Governor’s Cup Challenge will take place in the fall. WMUR-TV reports that seniors on winning teams will be eligible for a semester of free tuition at a New Hampshire state university or community college paid for by the state.
Sununu, a Republican, and Kamen, founder of the FIRST Robotics Competition, made the announcement Saturday at the University of New Hampshire where more than 40 robotics teams were competing.
David Kelley, a Prospect Mountain High School junior, says robotics helped him figured out what he wanted to with his future. He says he now plans to do something in the automotive industry.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com