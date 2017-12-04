GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — Winter hours are in effect starting this month for New River Gorge National River park facilities.

The schedule began last week and will remain in effect through March 31.

During the winter, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but closed on Christmas and New Year’s days. The Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays and also closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

The park said in a news release that all other facilities are open for the winter, including campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, roads and most trails.

The park’s webpage and social media platforms will show long-term and most temporary closures.