LAS VEGAS (AP) — New campaign fundraising reports show Democrat Jacky Rosen raised more than twice as much campaign cash as Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller in recent months.
A partial copy of Heller’s fundraising report, provided to The Associated Press on Monday shows Heller raised about $1.1 million from January 1 through March 31.
Rosen, a congresswoman from Nevada’s 3rd District who is challenging Heller this year, reported late last week having raised almost $2.6 million during the same time frame.
Though the freshman Democrat outpaced Heller’s fundraising, she’s still catching up to the more than $4.4 million built up in his campaign account. Fundraising numbers show Rosen ended March with $3.5 million in her campaign coffers.
Heller is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans seeking re-election this year, running in a state won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.