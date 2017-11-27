PHOENIX (AP) — Christine Burton has been appointed to the Arizona State Board of Education, filling a vacancy as one of four members of the public.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Burton’s appointment Monday.

She’s the co-founder of the Burton Family Foundation and serves as its chairwoman.

The primary focus of the Burton Family Foundation is to provide support for innovative programs that promote equity and opportunity for underserved students.

Burton also serves on the boards of Achievement Rewards for College Scientists Foundation, Teach for America Arizona, Student Expedition Program and Support My Club.

As the mother of five adult children, Burton has experience serving on various school committees in public schools in Arizona.