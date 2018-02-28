MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee at Martin will soon have a new provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
He is Philip Acree (AY’-cree) Cavalier, who most recently was provost of Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas. He’s expected to begin his work at Martin effective July 1.
UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver announced the selection recently.
Cavalier has served in higher education administration since 2004.
