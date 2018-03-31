RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new project has been proposed for the site near Richmond previously intended for a Chinese company’s paper manufacturing plant that never materialized.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a developer wants to build a more than 600,000-square-foot warehousing and distribution building at the former Tranlin Inc. site in Chesterfield County.

The project, code-named “Goliath,” was outlined in a site plan submitted to the county’s planning department last week. The plans say at full build-out, 100 employees are expected. They give few other details.

The industrially zoned site had been intended to house Tranlin’s $2 billion plant, once projected to employ 2,000 people.

The project fell behind, and Tranlin missed payment deadlines to the state.

A spokeswoman for the company, now operating as Vastly, says it is in contact with state officials about repayment.

