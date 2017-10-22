ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is working to help veterans interested in becoming farmers.

The state announced a new grant program that provides financial assistance to former military service members turned farmers. The money can be used to purchase new farm equipment, machinery or supplies or pay for the cost of building or upgrading farm structures.

The initiative is related to a broader $1 million grant program for new and early-stage farmers.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the investment will support a major sector of the state’s economy while also giving valuable assistance to veterans and people who are new to the agricultural industry.