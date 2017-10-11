PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of Providence’s police union have elected a new president.

WPRI-TV reports members voted 302-101 Tuesday for Michael Imondi to replace incumbent president Sgt. Robert Boehm at the Providence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3.

Boehm tells The Providence Journal he has been friends with Imondi for years, and he thinks the man will do well for the body.

Imondi has not responded to requests for comment.

Boehm says Michael Pattie will serve as vice president.