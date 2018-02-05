Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new police chief has been named in Kentucky’s second largest city.

Mayor Jim Gray announced Monday that 54-year-old Lawrence Weathers, a former assistant chief who retired from the Lexington Police Department in 2016, will return to lead the agency.

Gray said Weathers is a proponent of community-oriented policing and developing community partnerships. The mayor says those are key strategies to improving public safety.

Weathers is a Lexington native and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University. His official start date as chief is March 5.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Former Chief Mark Barnard stepped down last month after 31 years with the police department.

The Associated Press