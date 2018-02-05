LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new police chief has been named in Kentucky’s second largest city.
Mayor Jim Gray announced Monday that 54-year-old Lawrence Weathers, a former assistant chief who retired from the Lexington Police Department in 2016, will return to lead the agency.
Gray said Weathers is a proponent of community-oriented policing and developing community partnerships. The mayor says those are key strategies to improving public safety.
Weathers is a Lexington native and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University. His official start date as chief is March 5.
Former Chief Mark Barnard stepped down last month after 31 years with the police department.