MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s largest city is getting a new police chief.

Carlo Capano will take over as chief of police in Manchester on July 1. He currently is assistant chief of the department.

Chief Nick Willard is retiring. He has been appointed by President Donald Trump as the next U.S. marshal for New Hampshire.

Capano has been assistant chief since 2015. He started with the department in 1996.