ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stories about New York state’s history are being told in a new podcast produced in conjunction with the New York State Museum.

The museum in downtown Albany has partnered with WAMC-Northeast Public Radio and Archivist Media to launch “A New York Minute in History.”

The podcast is hosted by New York State Historian Devin Lander and Don Wildman, host of the Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum.” Each segment will detail a unique tale of New Yorkers who contributed to the Empire State’s role in important historical events.

The first podcast tells the stories of Henry Johnson and Tommy Hitchcock Jr., World War I heroes with ties to New York. The second episode will examine New York’s leading role in the Women’s Rights Movement.