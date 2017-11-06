JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new podcast examines the killings of two young black men whose remains were dragged from the Mississippi River in 1964 while investigators sought three missing civil rights workers.

“Someone Knows Something: Dee and Moore,” from Canadian Broadcasting Corp. , was released Monday.

Ku Klux Klansmen kidnapped and attacked Henry Hezekiah Dee and Charles Eddie Moore in a federal forest in southwestern Mississippi and drove them into Louisiana before dumping them into the river.

CBC documentary filmmaker David Ridgen and Moore’s brother — military veteran Thomas Moore of Colorado Springs, Colorado — traveled to Mississippi in 2005 and uncovered evidence that they shared with federal prosecutors.

In 2007, a jury convicted reputed Ku Klux Klansman James Ford Seale of kidnapping in the deaths of Dee and Moore. He died in prison in 2011.