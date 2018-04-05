ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Several state agencies are participating in a new initiative to help schools across New York prevent and address substance use disorder among students.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the departments of Health, Education and Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services are making flash drives available for coaches, teachers, school nurses, and other educators.

The Democrat says the devices contain materials in English and Spanish that can be used to talk to students and community members about preventing alcohol and drug abuse.

The program is another way state authorities are responding to the substance abuse and opioid addiction crisis devastating many communities. The aim is to educate student-athletes and parents on the dangers of prescription opioids.

State officials say the start of the program was timed to the beginning of the spring sports season.