BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers have spurned an effort to establish new payday loan options in Louisiana.

The House commerce committee voted 9-7 against the bill Wednesday, as lawmakers disagreed on the best way to serve consumers while protecting them from crippling debt and predatory lending.

Sen. Rick Ward, a Port Allen Republican, proposed to create a new product offering loans between $500 and $875 with three- to 12-month terms. The state’s current payday loan system allows lenders to offer a maximum of $350 for up to 30 days.

The Advocate reports supporters called it a “consumer-friendly” option to help people with desperate financial needs. Opponents worried about worsening people’s financial situations.

Ward’s bill had received Senate support with the minimum votes needed. House committee action stalled it.

___

Senate Bill 365: www.legis.la.gov