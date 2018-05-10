BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers have spurned an effort to establish new payday loan options in Louisiana.
The House commerce committee voted 9-7 against the bill Wednesday, as lawmakers disagreed on the best way to serve consumers while protecting them from crippling debt and predatory lending.
Sen. Rick Ward, a Port Allen Republican, proposed to create a new product offering loans between $500 and $875 with three- to 12-month terms. The state’s current payday loan system allows lenders to offer a maximum of $350 for up to 30 days.
The Advocate reports supporters called it a “consumer-friendly” option to help people with desperate financial needs. Opponents worried about worsening people’s financial situations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- Trump suggests revoking reporters' credentials
Ward’s bill had received Senate support with the minimum votes needed. House committee action stalled it.
___
Senate Bill 365: www.legis.la.gov