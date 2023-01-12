Fans of the kid-empowerment movie “The Goonies” have swarmed the tiny Oregon city of Astoria for decades to see the hilltop house central to the plot of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film.

Entrepreneur Behman Zakeri, a 46-year-old “Goonie,” which he defines as someone who stays loyal to friends, was devoted enough to pay $1,650,777 to buy the private house and he has a childlike fantasy to open it to others.

On Tuesday, the day before Zakeri expected to close the deal, the Kansas resident said he will abide by Astoria’s zoning laws that ban a commercial enterprise in residential zones. He hopes to rent out the Victorian-era home, known as “The Goonies” house, and not cross the city’s restrictive vacation rental requirements.

If he can, he’s also likely to invite a movie crew in to film if there is a sequel, host a citywide treasure hunt and ask people to rebuild the contraption that opened the front gate in the movie he first saw when he was 8.

The property at 368 38th St. was listed for sale at $1.65 million on Nov. 17. Six days later, Zakeri’s offer for $777 over the asking price — “triple 7s, like on a winning slot machine,” he explained — was accepted.

A childhood friend Zakeri calls “Mikey,” after the young film hero who led a pack of adolescents to a pirate treasure, has signed a contract to buy the house next door.

Advertising

Zakeri, who grew up as the eldest of eight children in a family that struggled financially, has made money through real estate and businesses inspired by key elements in the movie: A gold trading company, ax throwing club and entertainment escape room.

Although the two-story white house was restored by previous longtime owner Sandi Preston to its original 1896 style, Zakeri envisions bringing back some of the 1980s décor.

For sure he will paint the exterior trim dark red as he remembers it, and he wants people to be able to take a photograph out front as he and his wife, Liz, did in 2015 during The Goonies 30th Anniversary celebration, without feeling as if they are trespassing.

The biggest reason to buy “this amazing landmark was to protect and share it,” he told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

He wants others to know that you don’t have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure.

“Buying this home is one huge step in showing dreams can become reality with the right friends around you,” he said.

Advertising

‘Goonies’ house history

Since the adventure comedy’s release in 1985, “Goonies” groupies have made pilgrimages to Astoria, in the northwest edge of Oregon, and converged at 368 38th St. to get a glimpse of the off-limits old house saved by the film’s unlikely young heroes.

Fictional brothers Brand Walsh (played by Josh Brolin) and Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin) and their misfit friends from the wrong side of the tracks (the “Goon Docks”) fought to keep the brothers’ family house from developers.

The real-life previous owner, Sandi Preston, who owned the property from 2001 until selling it to Zakeri, at first allowed fans inside.

Most of the visitors were respectful, she said, but sometimes souvenir seekers pulled off pieces of the wallpaper near the bunk beds. She then closed the doors to the house except during Goonies Day tours, organized to celebrate the movie’s anniversary.

City officials and residents living near the house in Uppertown have worked to steer the throngs of “Goonies” to downtown businesses that cater to tourists.

People are also directed to the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce visitor center and the Oregon Film Museum, site of the jail scene.

Advertising

In December, the Astoria City Council made it clear that any potential commercialization of the famous house would not be tolerated.

Since 2019, the city has not allowed whole-house vacation rentals and requires property owners in residential zones to obtain a Home Stay Lodging license before renting a bedroom in their primary house while they are living there.

The intent is to help existing owners facing the high cost of living in Astoria while preserving the extremely constrained housing stock, said Meg Leatherman, community development director.

The license process, which includes a public comment period, ensures that facilities are appropriately located, have adequate parking, adhere to safety regulations and don’t reduce the number of potential longterm housing units, she said.

Astoria Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick stated Tuesday that everyone is welcome to visit or move to Astoria with the hope they respect that “residents have lives and jobs and families and responsibilities.”

He said Astoria’s police department enforces the laws and the community development department enforces zoning and building codes.

Sponsored

“Whether you’re passing through and grabbing a meal at one of our acclaimed restaurants or investing millions of dollars in a historic property, we hold everyone to the same standard,” said Fitzpatrick.

‘Never give up’

Zakeri, originally from Kansas City, has visited Astoria twice and calls it “magical with the almost daily fog that can either turn into pure sunshine or a cozy day at the coast.” He and his wife, Liz, and their grown children plan to vacation here.

Zakeri’s childhood friend Michael Eakin, who lives in Mountlake Terrace, has signed a contract to purchase the 1885 house next door to the “Goonies” house, at 384 38th Ave., which was for sale at $550,000 by Preston’s daughter.

Zakeri said the movie, which he first saw 38 years ago with his mom, a brother, sister and Eakin, taught him that a child’s imagination is limitless, adventure is to be embraced and you can’t predict where chance leads you.

His TikTok channel offers tips for starting a business. His motto, like in the film, is to never give up.

“There are symbolic pots of gold for anyone willing to do the work,” he told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “In the movie, the kids were risking everything to find the treasure to save the Walsh brothers’ house. If you’re willing to put in the time and work hard, there can be rewards.”

Advertising

More on “The Goonies”

• ‘Goonies’ house in Astoria sells to a fan who wants to protect the landmark

• ‘Goonies’ house for sale in Astoria; see what the fan favorite looks like now

• Watch: Stars of the Oregon-filmed classic, ‘The Goonies,’ reunite in a video hosted by Josh Gad

• The Goonies 30th Anniversary in Astoria (photos)

• Hey you guyyys! Goonies Day takes over Astoria

• Oregon Film Museum is a shrine to ‘The Goonies’; expansion could soon honor others