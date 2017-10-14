NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans voters cast ballots Saturday for a successor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, choosing from among 18 candidates vying to follow the term-limited Democrat when he leaves office next year.

There appeared little chance of any candidate getting the majority needed to win outright, meaning the top two finishers would likely meet in a November runoff.

Tim Robertson, a social service programs director, said he wasn’t happy about any of the choices for mayor.

“I didn’t think there were enough good choices,” said Robertson, a registered independent.

Still, he said, he voted for Tommie Vassel, an accountant and chief financial officer for Orleans parish Criminal District Court. “I’ve known him for 10 years, probably more. He has high character. He’s trustworthy.”

Multiple pre-election polls showed three people in contention for runoff spots: Former state civil court Judge Michael Bagneris, City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet. Businessman Troy Henry also gained enough support to earn a spot in a recent televised candidate forum.

All are Democrats.

Top issues included the city’s lingering violent crime problem and recently revealed problems with an antiquated pumping system that drains city streets in heavy rains.

Cantrell, Charbonnet, Bagneris and Henry each claimed to be best able to handle the problems.

Taylor Wells, a democrat and freelance artist, said she wasn’t jazzed about the choices either.

“None of the choices for mayor really grabbed me. I was a lot stronger about who I didn’t want,” she said. “I vote progressive as much as I can and felt that Desiree Charbonnet was the most progressive in the race.”

Still, she added, she would feel comfortable with either Charbonnet or Cantrell as mayor.

Michael Young, a web developer, said he didn’t know who he was going to vote for until he attended a forum at which six candidates spoke.

“I was really struck by Troy Henry. He was poised, straightforward. He seemed to have thought through the answers he was giving. There wasn’t a lot of political fluff,” said Young, a registered independent.

He said other candidates seemed to concentrate on single issues such as crime or the sewerage and water board whereas Henry seemed better rounded and practical. “He seemed to have a fully orbed view of what he wanted to do,” Young said of Henry.

Warren Atkins Jr., an academic adviser at a community college, said his choice was Charbonnet, though Cantrell was a close second.

“I think it’s time for a woman mayor and was torn between the two. I chose Desiree because I’ve followed her career longer. I just really stuck to my guns with this one,” he said. “And, I think she’ll do the most for education.”

Melanie Reupke (REP’-kee), a real estate agent and registered Democrat, said she chose Cantrell based on her proven community involvement.

“She is really the most responsible and communicative of all the candidates. She supports blue collar workers and musicians and is really invested in the community and City of New Orleans even though she’s a transplant,” she said.

Cantrell rose to prominence in New Orleans as a neighborhood activist after Katrina, then won a City Council seat. Charbonnet, part of a powerful political family in New Orleans, first won office as the city’s recorder of mortgages before winning a municipal judgeship 10 years ago. Bagneris was executive counsel to former Mayor Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial before he was elected to a civil court judgeship.

Henry is a consultant and a former president of a waste-water management company.

Landrieu didn’t make an endorsement in the race but left open the possibility he might support someone in the expected runoff.

The race is notable for demographic reasons. It could result in a woman being elected mayor of New Orleans for the first time. And all three leading candidates are black. Landrieu, who won with strong biracial coalitions in his two victories, was the predominantly black city’s first white mayor since his father, Moon Landrieu, served as mayor in the 1970s.

The polls close at 8 p.m. CDT.

___

Associated Press writer Janet McConnaughey contributed to this report.