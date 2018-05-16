NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Restaurant and hotel employees in New Orleans are pushing for a free health clinic for workers in their industry.

WDSU-TV reports that they’re demanding that the city dedicate resources to create the full-service clinic for their industry.

The station reports that there are more than 88,000 people who work in the city’s restaurants, hotels and attractions. Many say they don’t have access to affordable health care.

Some of the workers protested at Tuesday’s New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. board meeting. They say they want the city’s hotel occupancy tax to go toward creating the health clinic specifically for hospitality workers.

That tax currently helps to fund the Louisiana Superdome Commission and the Morial Convention Center.