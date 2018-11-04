NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An award-winning New Orleans chef is aiming for inclusivity in his new restaurants.
Alon Shaya used to head three restaurants that were part of the Besh Restaurant Group. But about a year ago allegations of sexual misconduct at several of the restaurants contributed to an acrimonious split.
Now Shaya has started a new restaurant venture — Pomegranate Hospitality — with his wife which includes restaurants in New Orleans and Denver.
The focus has been on creating a welcoming and hospitable environment where employees are treated well.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mario Segale, Seattle-area real estate developer who inspired Nintendo's Super Mario, dies at 84
- Amazon could make northern Virginia its second home
- New details highlight Lion Air jet's problems before crash WATCH
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- Turkey: Highest level of Saudi govt ordered writer's slaying
For example, the restaurants close Monday and Tuesday so everyone has a guaranteed two days in a row off, and they have a code of conduct for visiting guest chefs.
Shaya says they’ve “taken it down to the very basics of kindness.”