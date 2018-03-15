NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is shown brandishing a machete on surveillance video.

A cashier said Saturday that the man entered a business and requested dollar bills for his three dollars in coins.

A police news release says he placed the coins on the counter and left. Upon returning to the counter, his money was gone, and the cashier told him another customer had the money. The man became irate, exited the location and returned with a machete while demanding the money.

Police say he started banging the machete on the counter, almost hitting the cashier’s head. After getting the money from a customer, he left the location.