NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a man found in a residential driveway with gunshot wounds has died.

Police say in a statement the officers were called out for a report about gunshots fired Thursday morning and discovered the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say the man died at a hospital from his injuries but the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has yet determine his official cause of death.

The coroner will release his name after completing an autopsy and notifying family.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information to identify suspects and a motive.

Police did not release further details.

