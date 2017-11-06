NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a shooting in a house has left one man dead.

Police spokesman Aaron Looney tells NOLA.com/The Times- Picayune that the shooting took place on Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers found the 38-year-old man inside of the home. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after the victim got into an argument with his cousin. Police say the cousin pulled out a weapon and shot the victim several times.

Further details have not been released.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com