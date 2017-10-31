NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is set to sign an ordinance that will raise police pay in the city next year.

The City Council approved the ordinance last week.

The plan that Landrieu will sign Tuesday afternoon raises pay by 10 percent for many officers — with higher pay boosts for some more experienced and higher ranking personnel.

Officials are hoping the new plan will help the city stop attrition and boost the ranks of a department that critics say has become seriously under-staffed in recent years. Entry-level pay would jump from $42,400 a year to $46,900 annually.