NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is set to sign an ordinance that will raise police pay in the city next year.
The City Council approved the ordinance last week.
The plan that Landrieu will sign Tuesday afternoon raises pay by 10 percent for many officers — with higher pay boosts for some more experienced and higher ranking personnel.
Officials are hoping the new plan will help the city stop attrition and boost the ranks of a department that critics say has become seriously under-staffed in recent years. Entry-level pay would jump from $42,400 a year to $46,900 annually.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone