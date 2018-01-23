NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has pleaded guilty to a deadly 2008 attack on a couple.

The Times-Picayune reports 33-year-old Brent Simeon was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of Brandon Martes and the rape and shooting of Martes’ girlfriend.

Simeon was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges in an agreement with the District Attorney’s office. Court documents say Simeon and 33-year-old Dayshawn Celestain, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree rape last October, shot Martes once in the head before raping the woman and shooting her 13 times. She survived.

Criminal District Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson says Simeon will serve about 41 years in prison. He will receive credit for the nine years he has already served.

