JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a New Orleans killing has been arrested in Missouri.
Twenty-two-year-old Derik Gomez-Martinez was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive from out of state. He’s jailed without bond while awaiting extradition. No attorney is listed for him in online court records in Missouri.
Jefferson City, Missouri, police said in a news release that Gomez-Martinez initially was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of marijuana possession. The release says he provided a false name but officers eventually learned of the outstanding manslaughter warrant.
KRCG-TV reports that New Orleans police say Gomez-Martinez is a suspect in a July 2015 attack that sent a man to the hospital. The case was reclassified from aggravated battery to homicide after the man died.
___
Information from: KRCG-TV, http://www.krcg.com