NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans is holding a job fair Tuesday to recruit 150 temporary employees for Mardi Gras clean-up work.
An announcement Thursday said workers will earn $10.55 an hour with the potential to earn an average of $700 over the two-week season. That season runs from Feb. 2 through Feb. 13.
It says qualified people will chosen to attend an orientation session and register for a required job readiness class on Jan. 16.
Sanitation Director Cynthia Sylvain-Lear says officials hope the work can lead to full-time employment.
The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, on the second floor of the JOB1 Business and Career Solutions Center at 3400 Tulane Ave.