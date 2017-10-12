OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma education leaders say new testing standards have led to the decline in students’ scores.

According to statewide scores released Wednesday, most students lacked the basic subject-level knowledge Oklahoma now requires.

The Oklahoman reports that an average of 63 percent of the state’s students scored below proficient last school year in the 18 state-required tests in third through eighth grade, and 10th grade.

Educations leaders say the drop isn’t due to a decline in teaching or student knowledge. They say the drop is due the stricter standards.

The state’s new proficiency rates come as Oklahoma decreased its end-of-the-year testing requirements.

High school students will be required to take either the ACT or SAT this year, instead of the seven exams that were previously required.

