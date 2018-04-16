NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say inmates in New York City’s jail system will be housed with the gender they identify with.

Monday’s announcement means New York will join San Francisco in establishing a policy to accommodate transgender inmates.

City human rights commissioner Carmelyn Malalis says respecting people’s gender identity is key to treating them with respect.

Under a 2016 executive order, city-owned buildings such as schools and recreation centers must let people use the bathrooms of the gender they identify with.

The Department of Correction initially received a partial exemption from the order because of inmate safety concerns.

The new effort seeks to reconcile those safety concerns with city policy.