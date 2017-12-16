ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new facility that aims to help New Yorkers recovering from addiction has opened in the Bronx.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week announced the opening of the new Recovery Community and Outreach Center. The facility, which received $1.75 million in state funding, offers peer support groups, job training, recreation and health programs, as well as treatment programs tailored for individuals. The centers aim to be non-clinical, substance-free places where former users can come together for their recovery.

The state says they now have similar recovery centers in all five of New York City’s boroughs.

Cuomo says such facilities are vital to breaking the cycle of addiction and an example of steps the state is taking to expand treatment and services for those struggling with addiction.