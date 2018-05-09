NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Frontier Airlines plans to start new nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport to Denver and Orlando.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the low-cost airline will start service in August.

One-way flights will start at $39 to Orlando and $79 to Denver. Frontier charges extra to choose seats and add checked and carry-on bags.

Frontier previously flew out of Newport News/Williamsburg Airport from 2010 to 2015. The airline recently purchased 200 new planes for $15 billion.

