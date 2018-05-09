NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Frontier Airlines plans to start new nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport to Denver and Orlando.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the low-cost airline will start service in August.
One-way flights will start at $39 to Orlando and $79 to Denver. Frontier charges extra to choose seats and add checked and carry-on bags.
Frontier previously flew out of Newport News/Williamsburg Airport from 2010 to 2015. The airline recently purchased 200 new planes for $15 billion.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread VIEW
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com