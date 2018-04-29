CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new Wyoming law that takes effect July 1 will require motorists to move their vehicles over for people working along highways and interstates on construction, maintenance and utility projects.

Violators will face a $235 fine.

The new law aims to extend protections that are currently afforded to law enforcement vehicles and first-responders.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that in the past Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers or other law enforcement officers would park near construction zones in an effort to make motorists move over.

But starting July 1, if someone fails to yield to road crews, workers can call the Highway Patrol or other law enforcement agency.

However, the measures are no guarantee of safety. Since 2016, vehicles have hit 12 patrol cars stopped along the side of public roadways.

